Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, BJP done nothing for farmers

Sachin Pilot, a former Congress state president and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, arrived in Pilibanga, received a warm welcome from Congress members, and left.

In Pilibanga’s old paddy market, Sachin Pilot addressed the Kisan Jan Sabha. He spoke extensively about farmers’ welfare and criticised the BJP for doing nothing to help them.

‘The BJP had promised to double the income of the farmers. What happened to that promise? They (BJP) introduced three farm laws, which were repealed after the farmers vehemently opposed the rollout of the laws. This government has also increased the prices of diesel and petrol, which is breaking the back of the farmers,’ said the Congress leader.

The central government should be contacted about the need for a new crop procurement law, according to Sachin Pilot.

‘If there is no respect for the person who feeds the country, then there will be no respect for the country. We will have to take a pledge to improve the lives of farmers. We will go to Jaipur and talk to the government about giving compensation to farmers for crop failure,’ said the former Congress state president.