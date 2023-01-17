Danone, one of the world’s dairy giants, plans to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030

Danone, one of the world’s largest dairy companies, announced on Tuesday that it intends to reduce absolute methane emissions from its fresh milk supply chain by 30% by 2030 through collaboration with farmers, other companies, and governments on regenerative practises.

Scientists and policymakers are calling for aggressive action to reduce methane emissions, which have emerged as a major threat to the global climate.

More than 100 countries pledged a 30% reduction in methane emissions from 2020 levels by 2030 at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021. However, few have developed specific plans to achieve that goal.

Danone expects to remove 1.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent methane emissions by 2030 by working directly with 58,000 dairy farmers in 20 countries. Between 2018 and 2020, the French company reduced methane emissions by approximately 14%.