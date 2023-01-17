Nepal plane crash investigators rappel and fly drones to locate the last passengers

On Tuesday, searchers used drones and rappelled down a 200-metre (656-foot) deep gorge in west Nepal to look for two passengers still missing after the country’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years, which killed at least 70 people.

Rescue efforts were hampered by difficult terrain and inclement weather near the tourist city of Pokhara, where a Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop carrying 72 people crashed in clear weather just before landing on Sunday.

‘There is a thick fog here right now. We are sending search and rescue personnel into the gorge where parts of the plane fell and caught fire, using ropes,’ Ajay K.C., a Pokhara police official involved in the rescue efforts, told Reuters.

On Monday, two more bodies were discovered before the search was called off due to fading light.

‘Small children were among the passengers. Some may have been burned and died without being discovered. We will keep looking for them,’ K.C. stated.