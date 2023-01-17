On the Pichaikkaran 2 sets, Vijay Antony had an accident, and the actor is being watched in Langkawi.

On the set of his upcoming movie, Pichaikkaran 2, music director and actor Vijay Antony had a mishap. The crew has been filming in Malaysia’s Langkawi. His boat collided into a bigger boat during an action moment. He was taken to the hospital urgently, where he is now receiving care. Producer Dhananjayan updated his followers on Twitter about his health and said not to worry.

Vijay Antony was involved in an accident and hurt while filming an action scene. Then, he was taken instantly to a neighbouring hospital for medical attention. Dhananjayan, a producer, updated his Twitter followers on his health. He noted: ‘I’m happy to report that @vijayantony is quickly making a full recovery from his injuries. He is being watched over at the hospital in Langkawi, and his family has come to be with him. Soon they’ll make a decision to bring him to Chennai. Let’s pray for his quick healing and return to activity (sic).’

Similarly, filmmaker CS Amudhan posted on Twitter,’ I spoke to his closest circle, and @vijayantony is well. He will return with shooting and his numerous cryptic messages shortly. This year is ours, Nanba, so come back strong! (sic).’