Road accident deaths In Mumbai saw a 30% drop In 2022

Top official on Monday informed that, Mumbai saw a 30% decrease in fatalities from traffic accidents in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the traffic police’s awareness initiatives.

The joint commissioner of police (traffic) Pravin Padwal said that, at least 268 people died in 257 traffic accidents in the city last year, while 387 people died in 376 accidents in 2021.

According to him, the fact that there were 30% fewer fatalities on the roads in 2022 than there were in 2021 is encouraging.

The official stated during the road safety week, which will finish on January 17, that the number of fatal accidents has also decreased and that the decline may be linked to the frequent awareness programmes and initiatives done by the traffic police.

He said that a Bollywood celebrity had been enlisted to help with a campaign, saying, ‘We will launch more advertisements in the coming days to make people know about traffic norms and how to obey them.’

The official urged people to cooperate with the traffic police and noted that while helmets are required for two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion, seatbelts are now required for drivers and passengers in four-wheelers.