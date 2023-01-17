RSS leader says, No proof Subhas Chandra Bose criticised Sangh

The leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, will honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birthday by speaking at a large rally in Kolkata on January 23. An RSS member claimed on Tuesday that the Sangh has always observed national leaders’ birthdays and that Bose did not disparage RSS before the rally.

Netaji’s birthday will be commemorated by the RSS as ‘Netaji Lah Pranam.’ Ajay Nandi, Purba Khetre Sanghchalak, stated that the RSS has always honoured the birthdays of notable national leaders while speaking to reporters in Kolkata. He added that the RSS founder, Dr. Hedgewar, and Bose had a ‘deep relationship.’

‘Kolkata was the place where Netaji met Dr Hedgewar. They had a deep relationship,’ Nandi said. ‘Both fought for the independence of the country. One created the RSS and the other created the Indian National Army (INA)’ said Ajay Nandi.

The Sangh member mentioned meeting Dr. Hedgewar in Nagpur in 1940 while Netaji Bose was visiting Nagpur.

The RSS leadership was questioned about rumours that Bose had criticised the RSS’s ideology while speaking about Netaji.

‘There is no proof that Netaji was critical of the RSS or its ideology. Anyone can say anything they like or write but there is no proof that Bose did not like RSS’ said Ajay Nandi to India Today.