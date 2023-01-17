Ukraine demands that the West deliver weapons more quickly to counter Russian pressure

With Ukrainian troops coming under more pressure on the eastern front and the city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike that killed at least 40 people in an apartment building, Ukraine insisted the West speed up its supply of weapons.

The two focal points of Russia’s attempts to advance in the strategically important eastern industrial Donbas region, Bakhmut and Avdiika, were pounded by Russian artillery, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army on Monday.

According to the report, Russia continued to shell more than 30 settlements in the northeastern Kharkiv and Sumy regions close to the Russian border. Russian artillery and mortar fire in the south hit a number of towns, including Kherson, the regional capital that Russian forces withdrew from in November.

Reports from the battlefield could not be confirmed.

The two crucial sectors of Bakhmut and Avdiivka are still experiencing very intense fighting, according to Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov on YouTube. ‘The enemy is attacking nonstop and all day and night. And we’re attempting to hold onto our positions. Russian soldiers are out and about at night, so we desperately need night vision gear.’