Amazon assures unions that it will not eliminate jobs in Italy

Despite a decline in volumes last year, Amazon does not intend to cut any jobs in Italy, trade unions said on Tuesday following a video meeting with a company representative.

Earlier this month, Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs globally. Later, it revealed it would close three warehouses in Britain, raising concerns that other European nations may follow suit.

The meeting was called in response to news reports, and according to separate statements from the Italian trade unions FIT-CISL, Filt-CGIL, and UIL Trasporti, an Amazon Italy manager claimed there was no cause for concern on the part of the workers in Italy.

According to FIT-CISL, the manager also mentioned that it was likely that there would be workforce reductions in Britain and Spain.

Although the company said it stood by the remarks made by Chief Executive Andy Jassy on January 5 regarding its plans to cut over 18,000 jobs, Amazon Italy declined to comment on the meeting.