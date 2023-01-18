EC to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly elections today

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon. The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30 pm for the purpose. The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls. ECI teams led by Chief Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel concluded their visit to Nagaland and Tripura to review elections preparedness last week.