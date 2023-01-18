Emirates Airlines resumes passenger flights to these cities

Dubai: Dubai based air carrier, Emirates has decided to resume passenger flights to Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing in China.

The national air carrier of Dubai will resume services to Shanghai from January 20, 2023. The airline will operate 2 flights a week and will increase the frequency to 7 flights a week from March 1, 2023. It will deploy its Airbus A380 aircraft for the service.

Emirates’ flight EK302 will depart Dubai at 03:45hrs and arrive in Shanghai at 15:40hrs. The return flight EK303 will depart Shanghai at 17:40hrs and arrive in Bangkok at 21:45hrs before taking off from the Thai capital at 23:20hrs and arrive in Dubai at 03:20hrs the next day.

Emirates currently operates a non-stop flight from Dubai to Guangzhou as EK362, and a return flight from Guangzhou to Dubai via Bangkok as EK363, 4 times a week. Starting from 1 February 2023, the airline will increase services between Dubai and Guangzhou with EK362/EK363 operating as daily non-stop flights. Emirates’ flight EK362 will leave Dubai at 10:45hrs and arrive in Guangzhou at 21:45hrs. The return flight EK363 will depart Guangzhou at 00:15hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:15hrs.

Emirates will operate with a daily non-stop service to Beijing from March 15, 2023. The airline will deploy its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the service. Emirates’ flight EK308 will leave Dubai at 10:50hrs and arrive in Beijing at 22:20hrs. The return flight EK307 will depart Beijing at 00:40hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:00hrs.