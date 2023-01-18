Four BJP legislators left the Delhi Assembly in protest against AAP of the polluted Yamuna water.

On Wednesday, four members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were escorted out of the Delhi Assembly after they entered the building carrying Yamuna river pollution.

OP Sharma, Anil Vajpayee, Abhay Verma, and Ajay Mahawar were the MLAs that were marshalled out.

The change occurred today as the third day of the winter session of the Delhi Assembly began.

The Aam Aadmi Party administration is under fire from the saffron party for allegedly not doing enough to clean the Yamuna river.

The BJP has claimed that the government of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has failed to clean the Yamuna despite receiving funding from the Center.

As they marched through the Delhi Assembly complex with Yamuna river pollution, the MLAs chanted ‘Kejriwal Maafi Mango.’

To draw attention to the problem of air pollution in the national capital, BJP MLAs had shown up on the first day of the Delhi Assembly’s winter session carrying oxygen cylinders and donning oxygen masks.