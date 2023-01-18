Greta Thunberg released by police following a brief detention at German mine protest

On Tuesday, during demonstrations against the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists but was later released, according to police.

When police threatened to remove the group by force if they did not move away from the edge of the mine, Thunberg was detained while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, which is about 9 km (5.6 miles) from the village of Luetzerath.

To make room for the mine’s expansion, the village in North Rhine-western Westphalia’s region is being cleared. The government and the mine’s owner, RWE (RWEG.DE), came to an agreement that Luetzerath could be destroyed in exchange for a quicker exit from coal and the preservation of five villages that were initially slated for destruction.

German lignite, or brown coal, mining should stop, according to activists, and the country should instead concentrate on boosting renewable energy.