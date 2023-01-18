President of Iran’s ‘death committee’ stands firm in support of clerical rule

According to rights organisations, Ebrahim Raisi presided over the execution of hundreds of political prisoners in Tehran as a young prosecutor while serving on a ‘death committee’ there.

Three decades later, Raisi is in charge of an uncompromising response to domestic and international challenges that has seen Iranian courts impose dozens of death sentences. Raisi is widely regarded as Iran’s potential next Supreme Leader and is currently in his first term as president.

Following their convictions on charges connected to the uprising that broke out in September over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd in police custody, four people were hanged. Former Defense Ministry aide Alireza Akbari was reportedly executed for espionage on Saturday, according to Iranian media.

Raisi has insisted that ‘identification, trial, and punishment’ of all those who authorities believe were involved in violence will continue despite the condemnation the executions received from Europe and the United States.