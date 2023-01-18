Shah predicts that the BJP would secure a larger mandate than in 2019 as Nadda’s term is prolonged till June 2024.

At the BJP’s national executive meeting on Tuesday, J P Nadda’s term was extended until June 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicted that the party would have a larger mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections than it did in the 2019 elections. The term of K Surendran, state president of the BJP in Kerala, is also extended.

Shah informed reporters at this location that the suggestion to extend Nadda’s term until June of next year was made by Rajnath Singh, a former party president like him, and that the executive unanimously supported it.

The widely anticipated development highlights the party’s penchant for consistency as it prepares for the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year, which are anticipated to take place in April or May.

Nadda will be following in the footsteps of his predecessor Shah, whose term was also extended to allow him to lead the organisation during the 2019 elections, by leading the party during the Lok Sabha elections.

Shah voiced faith in the BJP’s ability to outperform the previous general election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leader Nadda.

The minister praised Nadda’s leadership, noting how he linked the party structure to the aid provided to citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.