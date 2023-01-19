Berlin sets a condition on US tank exports to Ukraine – source

A Berlin government source told Reuters that Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help defend against Russia if the US agrees to send its own tanks.

Ukraine has requested new modern Western weapons, particularly heavy battle tanks, in order to regain momentum this year following battlefield victories in the second half of 2022 against Russian forces that invaded last February.

Berlin has veto power over any decision to export its Leopard tanks, which are used by NATO-allied armies across Europe and are regarded as the most suitable for Ukraine by defence experts.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasised the situation with US tanks several times in recent days behind closed doors, according to a German government source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

When asked about Germany’s stipulation, US President Joe Biden’s spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said, ‘The president believes that each country should make their own sovereign decisions on what steps of security assistance and what kinds of equipment they are able to provide Ukraine.’