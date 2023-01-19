Greta Thunberg to meet IEA head Birol in Davos in 2023

Greta Thunberg will meet with Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), on Thursday in Davos, according to event organisers for a side round-table at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

The organisers announced in a statement that the Swedish activist would meet Birol as well as fellow activists Helena Gualinga, Vanessa Nakate, and Luisa Neubauer.

There were no immediate comments from the IEA, which offers policy recommendations on global energy.

After being detained alongside other climate activists during protests in Germany, Thunberg was released by police on Tuesday.

‘I participated in a group that yesterday peacefully protested the growth of a coal mine in Germany. Climate protection is not illegal,’ she added in a tweet. ‘We were kettled by police, taken into custody, and released later that evening.’

