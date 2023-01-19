In Rajkot, Gujarat, class 8 girl died at school from heart attack

A class 8 student in Rajkot, Gujarat, died from a heart attack after becoming unconscious at school.

The girl, known as Riya, arrived in her classroom following the regular school prayers that were held prior to the start of classes. The young woman was taken to the hospital after becoming unconscious, where she was later declared dead.

The doctors claimed that the woman’s dress was too flimsy and inadequate to protect her from the bitter winter.

According to medical professionals, the thin cloth must have failed to warm the body, causing the blood to clot before a heart attack.

Following the incident, the government acted quickly and encouraged the students to dress warmly as necessary. The government insisted that the students were exempt from wearing the advised warm clothing by the schools.

Manish Doshi, a spokesperson for the Congress, stated that the time for schools to open should be increased from 7 to 8 am.