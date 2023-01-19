Indian Railways announces 2 special trains: Full list

Ajmer: The Northwestern Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate 2 special trains to Ajmer. The national transporter had earlier announced 4 special trains to pilgrims attending the Ajmer Urs.

Train number 09653 Ajmer – Bareilly Urs Special Rail will leave Ajmer on January 27 at 6.15 pm and reach Bareilly at 9 pm on Saturday, January 28. The Bareilly – Ajmer Urs Special train with number 09654 will leave Bareilly on January 28 at noon and each Ajmer at 2.50 pm the next day. The train will halt at Madar, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Delhi and Moradabad junctions.

Train No. 09651 Madar – Bhopal Urs Special train will depart from Madar at 06.25 am on January 29 and reach Bhopal at 08.20 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number 09652 Bhopal – Madar Urs special train will leave Bhopal at 9.05 pm on January 29 and reach Madar at 12.35 pm on Monday, January 31. This train will halt at Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain stations.