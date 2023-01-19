Know how to use one WhatsApp account on two devices

Mumbai: WhatsApp is one of the most used worldwide messenger applications. The social media messaging platform owned by Meta has more than 2 million users. Currently, all WhatsApp users can access their existing account only on one smartphone and people are allowed to link up to four other devices like laptops, and tablets. But now Whatsapp introduced a new feature that allows users to use one WhatsApp number on two mobile phones.

WhatsApp linked devices: Steps for Primary phone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your primary mobile phone.

Step 2: Tap on three-dotted icon, which is visible on the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap again on ‘Linked devices’ option.

Step 4: Now, just tap on the ‘link a device’ option, which will display a QR code on the screen.

Steps for secondary phone

-Once you sign up for the beta program, you do not have to do anything else to activate it. You are already a part of it. Just open the WhatsApp app on your secondary mobile phone and log in.

-Now, tap on three-dotted menu icon, which is located on the top right corner of the screen.

-Tap again on ‘Link a device’ option.

-Now, you need to scan the QR code, which is available on the primary phone.