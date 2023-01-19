Overnight fire in the barracks of an Armenian military unit kills 15 servicemen and seriously injured three others

According to the country’s defence ministry, a fire that broke out overnight in a barracks housing an Armenian military unit resulted in the deaths of 15 soldiers and serious injuries to three more.

The ministry reported that the fire started in the village of Azat in Armenia’s eastern Gegharkunik district at around 1:30 am on Thursday (2130 GMT Wednesday). However, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Last August, an explosion caused a fire at a busy market in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, killing more than a dozen people.

The Caucasus nation is home to around three million people. It witnessed a political crisis after a 2020 war with Azerbaijan that ended in a heavy defeat for Armenia. Despite the end of the large-scale fighting, tensions persist between the ex-Soviet rivals over their borders.