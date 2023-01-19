Rahul gandhi says, I respect CM Mann but Punjab should not be run from Delhi

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, attacked the AAP government in Punjab again on Thursday, alleging that it was run with remote control, pointing to AAP MP Raghav Chadha for calling the shots in the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation in the state.

The Wayanad MP also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing Punjab funds during the Gujarat assembly elections last year.

Addressing a rally here on the final day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Punjab leg, Gandhi said he respects CM Mann but asked him to run Punjab from Punjab, not Delhi.

‘I told Bhagwant Mann ji, do not let Punjab be run from a remote control,’ Gandhi said, referring to his most recent public address in Hoshiarpur earlier this week. I didn’t say anything ordinary.

‘You sat with me in Lok Sabha (when Mann was an MP). There is a huge difference between you and Arvind Kejriwal ji. I respect you and I am saying this from the stage of the Congress party. But Punjab should not be run from Delhi,’ he said.

During the yatra, Gandhi said he asked a farmer about the new AAP government in Punjab. The former Congress chief’s response was that it was a remote-controlled government.

‘I did not like it. It is a different thing that the Congress will fight against the AAP,’ he said.

‘… When I asked the farmer the meaning of remote control, he said (AAP MP) Raghav Chadha. Then it is not a right thing,’ he added.