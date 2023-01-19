Trump urges Meta to grant him access to Facebook as he attempts to intensify his 2024 US presidential campaign

According to the Guardian, Donald Trump has reportedly asked Meta to give him access to Facebook once more as he tries to step up his 2024 US presidential campaign. The former US president was banned from Facebook more than two years ago after some of his fans tried to stop Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 presidential election by threatening the US Capitol.

Trump’s advisers said in a letter to Meta that was acquired by NBC News on Wednesday, that the restriction ‘dramatically distorted and hindered the public dialogue’ and should be abolished.

‘A decision will be announced in the coming weeks,’ said Meta.

Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter a day after the attack on January 6, 2021, which has been connected to nine deaths, including police officers.

Trump urged his supporters to congregate near the Capitol using his Twitter account. Before the assault, he urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’ in a speech. He later criticised his vice president, Mike Pence, on Twitter for continuing certification while the assault was ongoing.