Yoon’s ‘enemy’ remark prompts media to summon South Korean envoy to Iran

In response to South Korean President Yoon Suk-statement yeol’s that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the enemy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran’s foreign ministry summoned South Korea’s ambassador, according to Iranian state media.

Early this week, Yoon told South Korean troops stationed in Abu Dhabi that their situations were ‘very similar’ and that they both faced Iran and North Korea as ‘the enemy, biggest threat.’

At a time when relations between Seoul and Tehran have already been tense due to frozen Iranian funds in South Korea and alleged arms deals between Iran and North Korea, his comments sparked a rare spat between the two countries.

Reza Najafi, the deputy foreign minister for legal affairs for Iran, summoned Yun Kang-hyeon on Wednesday to express his displeasure with Yoon’s ‘interventionist remarks,’ according to the official IRNA news agency.

Yoon’s remark was described as ‘interfering’ and ‘undermining peace and stability in the region’ by Najafi, who ‘pointed to the deep-rooted and friendly relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with most of the Persian Gulf countries,’ according to IRNA.

According to Yoon’s office, his remark was intended to inspire the soldiers. The foreign ministry of Seoul stated on Tuesday that it has provided Tehran with an explanation and that it is still committed to expanding bilateral ties.