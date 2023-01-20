37 million T-Mobile users’ personal information compromised in US

T-Mobile, a US telecom provider, disclosed on Thursday that a recent attack affected the data of 37 million of its customers.

The company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it became aware on January 5 that a ‘bad actor’ had infiltrated its computer system and was stealing data without permission.

The company claimed that after locating the hack’s origin, it was rectified within 24 hours and that it believes the remainder of its systems were unaffected.

Later, the company came to the conclusion that the attack probably started around November 25.

Names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and account numbers of T-Mobile customers are among the information stolen.

T mobiles informed that the stolen information excludes passwords, tax information, bank or social security card numbers.

This incident did not directly put customer accounts or financial security at danger, said corporation controlled by Deutsche Telekom.

An internal investigation is currently ongoing, and impacted customers will be notified.

T-Mobile warned that ‘we may incur significant costs as a result of this occurrence.’

After another incident in 2021 that damaged the data of 76.6 million US citizens, the most recent hack occurred.

The business committed last summer to spend $150 million on cybersecurity and data protection in 2022 and 2023 in addition to paying $350 million to resolve class action lawsuits brought by plaintiffs.