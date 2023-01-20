A week after its border talks with China, India engages Bhutan.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the foreign secretary of India, paid a two-day visit to the Buddhist nation just one week after China and Bhutan resolved to advance their boundary talks.

According to Sudhakar Dalela, the Indian ambassador to Bhutan, there have been ‘interesting dialogues, great outcomes, and developing relationship.’

Due to the discussions surrounding Doklam, the boundary negotiations between Bhutan and China continue to be significant for India. This region of Bhutan has a view of the section of India known as the ‘chicken neck,’ which connects the northeast to the rest of the country. The Indian and Chinese armies clashed at Doklam for two months in 2017.

China established a new front asserting claim to the Sakteng Sanctuary in Bhutan a couple of years ago in what is perceived as an effort to put more pressure on Bhutan. This borders Arunachal Pradesh, which India views with great sensitivity toward China.

The most recent clash took place on December 9 in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The Tawang neighbourhood is bordered by the Sakteng Sanctuary.