Abdul Rehman Makki, the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s deputy chief denies any links with Al-Qaeda

Abdul Rehman Makki, the deputy leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), denied any affiliations with Al-Qaeda on Thursday, January 19, days after being added to the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) list of terrorists.

Makki remarked in a video released from Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore: ‘I think the Indian government’s heresy and misinformation are to blame for my inclusion on their list. As certain propaganda reports said, I never met Osama Bin Laden, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, or Abdullah Azam,’ ANI, a news agency, reported.

He said that he denounced the views and actions of Al-Qaeda, adding that it was the opposite of what he believed in. ‘I believe in the principal position of the Pakistani government regarding Kashmir…,’ the LeT leader further said in the video on Thursday.

Makki is the cousin of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed. Makki has been in jail since 2019 serving multiple sentences in terror finance cases along with Saeed and some other senior leaders of the LeT and JuD.