Defender Dani Alves of Brazil was seized by Spanish authorities in a sexual assault case

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported that, Brazilian defender Dani Alves was held by Spanish police on Friday after being questioned about a sexual assault claim at a police station in Barcelona.

According to Catalonia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, Alves was being looked into for allegedly sexually abusing a lady in a nightclub in Spain last month.

Alves asserts that he did nothing improper. A woman complained to the Barcelona court about events that reportedly took place in a nightclub there last month, and the court stated that it had opened procedures ‘for an alleged crime of sexual assault.’

Even though Alves’ name wasn’t stated in the declaration, a court official informed Reuters that he was the subject of the case. She asserted that there was no fresh information even though the court was still looking at the case.

Spanish media reported, Alves was accused of grabbing a woman improperly in only her underwear at a nightclub in late December 2022 while she was out with friends.

When contacted by Reuters for response, an Alves spokeswoman stated that the athlete ‘vehemently denies’ the charges. Alves is in Mexico representing the UNAM Pumas.

In an interview with Antena 3 last week, Alves claimed to have been in the club with other people, but he denied acting in such a way.

I was dancing and having fun, he insisted, ‘without invading anyone’s space.’ ‘I don’t know who this woman is. How could I behave that way toward a woman? No.’

Full-back When Alves led the team against Cameroon in Qatar earlier in December, he made history by being the oldest Brazilian to participate in a World Cup game.