DGCA fines Air India Rs 30 lakh over the urinating incident

The pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which someone is accused of urinating on a female co-passenger has had his or her licence suspended by the aviation regulator DGCA in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India.

According to a statement released on Friday, the watchdog also fined Air India’s Director of In-Flight Services Rs 3 lakh for failing to perform her duties.

Shankar Mishra, who is accused of peeing on a female co-passenger on a flight in November of last year, has been given a four-month flying ban by Air India, a source said on Thursday.

On November 26, 2022, an Air India flight travelling from New York to Delhi experienced the incident. Mishra is currently incarcerated, and a Delhi court is hearing the case. He is said to have been drunk when the incident happened.

Only on January 4 did the incident come to the attention of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the most recent steps are due to multiple norms being broken.