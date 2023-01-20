Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. reveals that it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, announced 12,000 job layoffs on Friday, representing more than 6% of its global workforce. This comes after years of rapid development and recruiting.

According to a Friday message from Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive, the job layoffs will have an impact on employment both domestically and internationally.

‘These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,’ Pichai wrote in an email.

He said the company has a ‘substantial opportunity in front of us’ with artificial intelligence, a key investment area where Google is facing a surge in recent competition.

‘I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI,’ the Alphabet CEO said.

Pichai said Alphabet would be paying affected employees 16 weeks of severance and six months worth of health benefits in the US, with other regions receiving packages based on local laws and practices.