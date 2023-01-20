Mahua Moitra asks chief of wrestling organisation to resign

Mahua Moitra, a member of parliament for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has demanded the resignation of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who is being accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers.

Mahua Moitra criticised the BJP for failing to remove Brij Bhushan from his position as WFI chairman despite allegations of sexual harassment.

‘It is unfortunate that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is still sitting on that chair. The BJP cannot issue a whip on their own MP? The allegations that are being levelled are by the ones who have made our country proud,’ said Moitra.

Mahua added that Brji Bushan needed to get out of the chair right away. ‘If Brij Bushan gets acquitted, he can again be made the chief of the wrestling body. The sports minister should remove him from the chair. Even to prove his innocence, Brij Bhushan should first vacate the chair,’ the TMC MP said.

At the Jantar Mantar in the nation’s capital, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and other wrestlers are protesting against the wrestling organisation and its leader. The protest’s leader, Phogat, claimed that the WFI president had been harassing female wrestlers sexually.

All accusations have been refuted by Brij Bhushan, who said, ‘There was never any sexual harassment. I’ll hang myself if even one athlete comes forward to prove this.’