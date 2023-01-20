Man threatened threatre owners over release of ‘Pathaan’: Arrested

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ was not released in theatres because of threats made by a 33-year-old man, according to the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police.

Sunny Shah, also known as Tauji, has been identified as the man. In a recent video, he threatened theatre owners, pleading with them not to release ‘Pathaan.’

Police officials believe that the accused’s statements could lead to communal clashes.

Several Gujarati newspapers published the Shah video statement. In the video, Shah threatened to set their theatres on fire if any theatre owners decided to screen Pathaan.

Shah was nabbed by Ahmedabad Cyber Police after they learned about the video through newspaper reports.

Shah once belonged to the right-wing Hindu organisation Karni Sena, the police claim. When police seized his phone, they found a video on it that threatened the owners of theatres.

There are more investigations in progress. On January 25, Pathaan, in which John Abraham also appears, will be released.