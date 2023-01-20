Meta, Microsoft, Twitter and other tech firms back Google in the internet giant’s defence in a key Supreme Court case

Google has received support from Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, and other Internet companies in an important Supreme Court issue. These large internet businesses have submitted a number of filings explaining how a sweeping finding may hurt their operations and products.

In the Gonzalez vs Google case, the issue is whether tech companies may be held liable for user-generated content. The main legal dispute also concerns whether companies should be held liable for the information they recommend to customers. Large IT companies have urged the top court to carefully review the case.

Companies are shielded from user content, such as reviews, comments, and adverts, under a 1996 law known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

The Supreme Court is considering whether it is time to narrow down the law, framed when the internet was not a central part of daily life as it is today.

On February 21, the court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case.