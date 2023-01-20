More than 5000 Lakh metric tons of sugarcane produced in India in 2021-22

New Delhi: Data released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution revealed that more than 5,000 Lakh metric tons (LMT) of sugarcane were produced in the country in the sugar season 2021-22.

‘Of the 5,000 LMT produced, 3574 LMT of sugarcane was crushed by sugar mills to produce 394 LMT of sugar (Sucrose) out of which 36 LMT sugar was diverted to ethanol production and 359 LMT sugar was produced by sugar mills,’ the ministry said in a statement.

As per the data, India emerged as the world’s largest producer and consumer of sugar as well as world’s 2nd largest exporter after Brazil in sugar season (Oct-Sep) 2021-22.