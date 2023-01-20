Priyanka Chopra opens up for the time about the couple’s decision to opt for surrogacy

A year has passed since Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas used a surrogate to give birth to their daughter, Malti Marie. The actress has spoken out about the couple’s choice to use a surrogate, the challenging days their daughter spent in the NICU, and how she responded to the trolls who questioned her decision to use a surrogate.

The actress recently shared a lengthy interview about motherhood on the cover of Vogue magazine alongside her 1-year-old daughter. Priyanka mentioned she had a medical condition and that’s why she chose surrogacy without going into much detail.

‘This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months,’ she said in the interview.

Malti Marie was born a trimester premature and Priyanka revealed how she was there the moment her daughter was born.

‘I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand,’ she recalled. ‘We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest,’ Priyanka added.

When the couple announced the birth of their daughter, several online trolled Priyanka for choosing her career over having a baby. Addressing the criticism, Priyanka said no one had the ‘right to make the reasons’ on their behalf.