Rival factions of Shiv Sena clash in Nashik, Maharashtra

Rival Shiv Sena faction members clashed in Deolaligaon, in the Maharashtrian city of Nashik, on Thursday night, causing tension to last for a while.

Although there were no reported injuries, police reportedly used a light lathi charge to break up the fighting Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena members.

The sources claim that a meeting of various political parties was called to develop a strategy for the city’s celebration of Shiv Jayanti, the anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth, next month.

Additionally present at the meeting were activists from the two Senas, and an argument broke out between them regarding a matter pertaining to Shiv Jayanti celebrations. The two sides reportedly engaged in a physical altercation after a short verbal argument.

Police rushed to the scene as soon as they learned about the conflict and attempted to pacify the two factions. When this failed, the law enforcement officers used lathis (wooden batons) to calm the situation, according to the sources.