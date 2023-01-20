Venugopal Dhoot receives provisional bail from the Bombay High Court in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan dispute.

In the ICICI Bank-Videocon debt case, the Bombay High Court has granted temporary relief to Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot. After presenting Rs 1 lakh in cash, he would be released from judicial detention.

Lawyers filed an intervention application to prevent Dhoot from receiving any remedy. A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on them by the court. Depositing the money with the Maharashtra legal assistance services is required.

The intervenors who claimed that their intervention was filed and numbered but that the court could not locate it were likewise criticised by the court. The court declared, ‘We trusted you.’

On December 26, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI loan fraud case. The CBI also detained Chanda Kocchar, the former CEO of ICICI Bank, and her husband in connection with this investigation.

The CBI was looking into Dhoot in relation to allegedly cheating ICICI Bank with Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar’s assistance.