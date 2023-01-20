WFI row: Brij Bhushan Singh is accused of sexual harassment by Anshu Malik

Anshu Malik, a wrestler who won a medal in the Commonwealth Games, claims that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Singh made all the girls uncomfortable whenever he was present at training sessions and contests. In an interview with the media in New Delhi, Malik made new accusations against the WFI president and claimed that he once stayed on the same hotel floor as the young women.

‘At the Junior World Championships, the WFI president remained on the same floor and in the opposite room from the young women. He’d leave his door unlocked. Every girl was made to feel uncomfortable,’ claimed Malik, age 21.

Malik continued, ‘We want the federation to be disbanded.’

One of India’s most well-known wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, claimed that since the protests began, more females have spoken out against the president and are prepared to present evidence. Phogat stated that they wanted the offenders to step down and that there would be repercussions if they didn’t. The wrestler implied that the athletes would be willing to put the federation’s members in jail.

‘Because we are telling the truth, we are here. A few of the girls who were with us at the time who had experienced sexual harassment have since come forward. We will make sure to lock up the offenders if we are pushed any further. We want them to step down and a commission to look at this set up’ Phogat remarked.

Indian wrestlers had previously requested the resignation of the WFI president in a meeting with Anurag Thakur, the sports minister. On Friday, they’re anticipated to meet with the sports minister once more.