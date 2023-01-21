At least 60 people injured after bus carrying Indian pilgrims returning from Nepal overturns

At least 60 individuals were injured when a bus carrying Indian pilgrims returning from Nepal’s Triveni spun out of control and overturned in a pit. There were 70 devotees returning from the Triveni Dham in Nepal on the bus, coming from the Pipiganj and Campirganj districts of Gorakhpur.

The incident happened 500 metres from the Thuthibari border, along the India-Nepal border.

Police officers from Nepal rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the Prithvi Chand District Hospital in the Nepalese district of Nawal Parasi.

While officials have been sent to the neighbouring country to help the injured, the district magistrate of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh spoke with representatives there.