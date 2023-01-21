Authorities in Agra are attempting to beautify the city before the G-20 conference.

From February 10 to February 12, delegations from G-20 member nations are anticipated in Agra to take part in the conference. The Agra government launched a campaign to beautify the city with the summit in mind, focusing on the path the G-20 team will take.

Amit Gupta, the Divisional Commissioner for Agra, Navneet Chahal, the District Magistrate, and Pritinder Singh, the Police Commissioner, are in charge of this beautifying initiative. To make sure Agra looks its best in time for the arrival of foreign delegations, the local government has been working hard.

This has involved a number of projects, such as major cleaning and repair work, public tree planting campaigns, improvements to parks and recreational spaces, and the installation of new street lighting and signage.

According to a top administrative official, the state of Uttar Pradesh also planned to host a number of events to engage the people with the G-20 conference. Starting in February, the summit will take place in four cities, including the state capital of Lucknow.

In addition to yoga and sporting events like walkathons and marathons, discussions and symposiums at the university and college level on a variety of G-20-related themes will be conducted. Under the direction of MP for Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar and Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, it began on January 19.