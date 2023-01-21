Nationalized bank offers credit card against fixed deposit

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) launched credit cards against Fixed Deposit to customers. PNB is the first public sector bank to launch credit card against fixed deposits digitally. The credit cards will be given customers who do not meet the eligibility criteria for regular credit cards.

‘Having an FD just got cool. Get lounge access, exciting reward points, cash advance and much more with Credit Card against Fixed Deposits!. Get your RuPay or VISA credit card digitally against single or multiple FDs with 80% credit limit’, said PNB in a statement.

Benefits of PNB credit card against fixed deposit (FD):

1) No document submission

2) No Branch visit

3) NIL joining fees

4) Instant issuance of virtual credit card

5) Comprehensive Insurance Coverage (on RuPay variant)

6) Benefits of UPI linkage on RuPay Credit Card

7) Exciting reward points and offers