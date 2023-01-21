Swati Maliwal responds to allegations of ‘false sting’ by saying, ‘I will fight until I’m alive.’

Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), reacted angrily to claims that the entire incident was staged. Maliwal claims that she was molested and dragged for 10-15 metres by a drunk driver after her hand became stuck in his car window around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

On Saturday, Swati Maliwal referred to the accusations as ‘dirty falsehoods’ and vowed to continue fighting until she died.

She wrote on Twitter, ‘Let me tell people who think they can intimidate me by spreading false information about me. I have accomplished a lot of significant things in my brief life by wearing a shroud. I was attacked numerous times, but I never gave up. The flame inside me burned hotter and hotter with each outrage. Nobody has the power to silence me. As long as I am alive, I will continue to fight!’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly questioned Maliwal’s sting operation on Friday and claimed that the entire episode was a plot to discredit Delhi Police.

The cab driver in Sangam Vihar in South Delhi is a well-known AAP activist, claims Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva.

The 47-year-old motorist was held in connection with the incident.

According to the authorities, when Maliwal reprimanded the driver for inviting her to sit in his car, Harish Chandra, he abruptly swung open the glass window.

The driver turned around and drove back in the constrained parallel lane after initially driving off.

She lunged for the window to catch him when he attempted to force her into the vehicle. He allegedly pulled the window up, trapping her hand in the process.