The next Twitter update from Elon Musk will be ‘amazing tweets from other countries.’

Elon Musk declared this morning that Twitter will soon begin translating and suggesting posts from other nations and cultures. Additionally, he stated that the upcoming update to the microblogging platform will prohibit switching users to recommended tweets from their personalised settings.

‘Twitter will translate and suggest wonderful tweets from people in other nations and cultures in the upcoming months. Every day, amazing tweets come from different nations, particularly Japan’ said the billionaire who bought the platform last year and has since made a flurry of improvements to it.

He stated that tweets will be translated before being approved.

Another tweet from Mr. Musk stated, ‘Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (i.e. recommended), Following or list you made & cease moving you back to suggested tweets.’

He had also introduced a bookmark button and a left-right swipe ability to switch between suggested and followed tweets earlier this month. Additionally, he had stated that the ‘long-form’ tweet feature on Twitter would go live in February.