TMC, ISF workers clash in Kolkata; 17 arrested in lathicharge

The police used a lathicharge against ISF members who were blocking roads in Kolkata’s Esplanade area this evening. ISF demanded the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam for orchestrating an earlier attack on them this morning. ISF claimed they were attacked by Trinamool Congress workers on their way to a rally in the area.

After traffic halted due to the road blockade, Kolkata police started the lathicharge. Police were forced to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and deal with the situation after ISF workers allegedly threw stones at them.

Police detained Noushad Siddiqui, the ISF leader and a lawmaker, while they detained seventeen other people.

Today was the founding day of the Indian Secular Front, which Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui launched just before the 2021 Bengal assembly elections. To commemorate the day, hundreds of party members gathered near the Esplanade.

Workers from the TMC and the ISF fought earlier in the day as ISF members were travelling to Kolkata in the state’s south 24 pargana’s Bhangar area. During the clashes, ISF personnel allegedly set fire to a Trinamool party office.