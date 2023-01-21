TN: A man kills his neighbour for calling his pet canine ‘dog’ rather calling by its name

In the Dindigul neighbourhood of the Madurai district in Tamil Nadu, a 62-year-old man was allegedly killed by his neighbour on Thursday for referring to their pet dog as a ‘dog’ rather than by its real name, TOI reported.

According to the police, Nirmala Fatima Rani and her sons Daniel and Vincent of Ulagampattiarkottam in the Thadikombu police limits had repeatedly warned Rayappan, their relative and neighbour, not to refer to their pet as a dog.

The victim had also given them instructions to keep the dog on a leash.

When Rayappan told his grandson Kelvin to stop the running water pump on their neighbouring farm on Thursday, the situation reached a breaking point.

He instructed Kelvin to pack a stick because the dog might be around. Daniel was furious when he heard this and struck Rayappan in the chest. Rayappan collapsed and died right away.

Daniel and his family promptly left the area. However, Nirmala and her boys were captured by the police on Friday.