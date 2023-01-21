Trinamool MP: twitter took down post on PM-critical BBC documentary

Derek O’Brien, a member of the Trinamool Congress, claims that Twitter removed a post he made about a BBC documentary that he said ‘revealed’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on minorities.

Mr. O’Brien called it ‘censorship’ after posting a message from the microblogging site stating that his tweet was removed at the request of the Indian government, which claimed it violated Indian law.

‘CENSORSHIP. After receiving thousands of views, Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET about the #BBCDocumentary. The one-hour BBC special reveals how Prime Minister Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES,’ the TMC chief claimed.

He also shared the correspondence he had with Twitter.

‘See also feeble justification offered. The opposition will keep up the good fight’ In a tweet, the Rajya Sabha member stated.