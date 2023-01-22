As the COVID death toll rises, Chinese people pray for health at Lunar New Year.

After three years of stress and financial hardship due to the pandemic, China celebrated the Lunar New Year on Sunday with its citizens praying for health as officials reported nearly 13,000 new cases of the virus-related death between January 13 and January 19.

Thousands of people waited in line outside the famous Lama temple in Beijing, which had been repeatedly closed before COVID-19 restrictions ended in early December, for their chance to pray for their loved ones. The line spanned about one kilometre (a half-mile).

A resident of Beijing expressed her hope that ‘health for everyone’ would come with the year of the rabbit.

The 57-year-old, who only provided her last name, Fang, said, ‘I think this wave of the pandemic is gone.’ ‘My husband and the rest of my family contracted the virus, but not me. I still believe that we should defend ourselves.’

In addition to the roughly 60,000 deaths that occurred in the month or so prior, officials previously reported that almost 13,000 COVID-related hospital deaths occurred between January 13 and January 19. According to Chinese health experts, the country’s infection wave has reached its peak.