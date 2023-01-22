Chemical tanker explosion in Panipat, Haryana, leaves 2 dead: Police

Two people were killed and two others suffered critical injuries after a chemical tanker allegedly burst on Saturday in the Sadar neighbourhood of Panipat, Haryana.

The event happened close to the Panipat refinery at Coco Chowk.

The two injured people, as per Sadar’s Station House Officer (SHO), were receiving medical care in a local public hospital. The shop’s roof sustained complete damage as a result of the explosion’s severity.

The deceased were identified by SHO Ramniwas as Junaid, a driver from Ghatampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Pappu, an electrician from Panipat’s Gopal Colony. One person, Mohammed Hussain from Khatmalpur and Somnath in the state of Uttar Pradesh, was hurt and is currently receiving medical attention.