General Manoj Pande, army head, reviews situation along LAC while visiting Eastern Command

During a visit to the eastern Army command’s headquarters on Saturday, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande conducted a thorough assessment of India’s military readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Senior commanders of the command with its head office in Kolkata, according to officials, briefed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a variety of operational issues, including troop deployment.

Nearly six weeks had passed since an Indian and Chinese troop confrontation along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, when Gen. Pande visited the crucial command.

The LAC in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors is under the control of the Eastern Command.

According to the Army, Gen. Pande thanked the officials and soldiers for upholding the highest levels of professionalism and devotion to duty.

‘General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited HQ #EasternCommand #Kolkata and was briefed on operational preparedness & prevailing security situation. #COAS interacted with the officers & troops and appreciated them for high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty,’ the Army tweeted.

After troops from the two countries engaged in combat along the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector on December 9, tensions between India and China have recently increased.

On December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament that Chinese troops attempted to ‘unilaterally’ change the status quo in the Yangtse area, but that the Indian Army’s firm and resolute response forced them to retreat.