In Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, car hits tree, catches fire, three died

Three people were killed in a road accident in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, after being burned alive after a car allegedly hit a tree and caught fire. The identity of the fourth person who was at the scene of the accident is being investigated. The accident happened on Saturday, and the people inside the car were burned to death.

In Chapora, on the Ratanpur-Kota road, the car crashed into a tree and caught fire after burning to ashes. The incident happened on Sunday between 1:30 and 2:00 am.

Sameer alias Shahnawaz, Ashika Manhar, and Abhishek Kurre have been identified as the deceased. According to reports, Ashika Manhar was behind the wheel when the tragic incident occurred.

Ashish Arora, a sub-divisional officer of police in Ratanpur-Kota, told PTI that the car caught fire after it collided with a tree by the side of the road. The victims were burned to death and unable to escape the car.

The victims, whose skeletal remains were found inside the car, have not yet been identified, according to the official.

He added that a case had been filed and that an investigation was ongoing while stating that the car belonged to one Shahnawaz Khan of Bilaspur’s Torva area.