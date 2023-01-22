Kerala, a destination for history enthusiasts and newcomers

History never gets old. All that is required is curiosity. The Kerala Museum, which is situated on the Vellayambalam stretch in the state’s capital city, is the ideal location to start for anyone interested in learning more about Kerala’s tradition and history.

The museum is housed in an old, beautiful colonial-style building and is committed to preserving and showcasing the centuries-old artefacts of the state. It is a treasure trove of the rich history and culture of Kerala.

The museum building was constructed by the British in 1812 to house the British Resident of Travancore, making it a historically significant site. The edifice, a superb example of colonial architecture, first served as the dewan of Travancore’s house before being converted into a school.

Traditional musical instruments, jewellery, textiles, and manuscripts are among the exhibits. The selection includes artefacts including kathakali masks, bell metal lamps, and wooden sculptures as well as information on traditional performing arts like kathakali, mohiniyattam, and theyyam. There is a section on Kerala’s traditional architecture, including the ‘Nalukettu’ dwellings and ‘Padmanabhapuram Palace,’ as well as a gallery displaying the complex metalwork that was once done in the area.

The area including tools and weapons, coins, inscriptions, and other artefacts from the Indus Valley Civilization and the Sangam period will be of particular interest to history aficionados. Exhibits on historic occasions, such as the entry of the Portuguese and Dutch in Kerala, are also included in this part.

Bhoothagana, a stone sculpture of Lord Siva’s servant from the 16th Century, is one of the important, enduring displays. With the thrisoolam (trident) and the simhakundalam, the Udara Mukha Gana (face in the stomach) is shown in this unique sculpture (lion-shaped ear ornaments).

A significant portion of Kerala’s literary heritage, the museum also houses a collection of manuscripts on paper, parchment, and palm leaves that cover a wide range of topics, including literature, history, and religion.